Alleged Pentagon Leaker Ordered To Stay In Jail Until Trial - Court Documents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Jack Teixeira, the accused leaker of highly sensitive military secrets has been ordered to remain in custody until a trial can be held, according to court documents released on Friday.

In recent court documents, prosecutors argue that new evidence revealed in the investigation against Teixeira "belies the defendant's efforts to minimize his criminal conduct and undercuts the defendant's claim that he can be trusted to adhere to conditions of release imposed by the court."

Magistrate Judge David Hennessy had been considering whether or not the 21-year-old airman from Massachusetts could be considered a threat to national security if released. The Federal judge ruled on Friday on the side of the prosecutors, ordering Teixeira detained until trial.

"Pursuant to his enlistment, the Defendant promised to keep the national security secrets of the United States safe and to uphold and defend the Constitution.

Despite being warned of the consequences of breaking that promise, the Defendant ignored his oath and published sensitive, top-secret documents for his own pleasure. The Court should have no confidence that the promises he might make in this proceeding would mean any more to him than the many promises the Defendant has already broken," wrote prosecutors.

The United States arrested and charged Teixeira last month with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information, following the leak of more than 100 classified documents online.

Teixeira is accused of leaking documents related to the conflict in Ukraine, the United States' espionage activities against its partners and other national security matters.

