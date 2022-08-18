Alleged Russian Cryptocurrency Launderer Extradited to US From Netherlands - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Russian national Denis Dubnikov, arrested on suspicion of involvement in cybercrimes, has been extradited to the United States from the Netherlands and is facing up to 20 years in a US prison, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"An alleged cryptocurrency money launderer was extradited this week from the Netherlands to the United States to face charges in the District of Oregon," the release said on Wednesday. "Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, a Russian citizen, made his initial appearance in Federal court today in Portland. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4."

If convicted, Dubnikov faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.