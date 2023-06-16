Alleged Russian Cyber Group Attack Exposes Data of Millions of Americans - State Agencies

The regional authorities of the US states of Oregon and Louisiana said that the data of several million residents were compromised by supposedly Russian hackers in a massive attack

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The regional authorities of the US states of Oregon and Louisiana said that the data of several million residents were compromised by supposedly Russian hackers in a massive attack.

The Oregon Department of Transportation in a statement on Thursday night said that the personal information of about 3.5 million holders of state ID or driver's licenses has been compromised as a result of the attack.

Louisiana's Office of Motor Vehicles also said in a statement that the personal information of all state residents with a state-issued driver's license, ID, or car registration has been exposed. According to public data, there are at least 3 million drivers in the state with a population of 4.6 million.

According to media reports citing the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Jen Easterly, the breach was conducted by Clop, a Russian ransomware group that managed to gain access to a number of networks in US Federal agencies by exploiting a vulnerability in the software MOVEit which is used for data transfer.

Following the attack, Clop did not make any ransom demands to affected US agencies, including the Department of Energy, CNN reported.

At the same time, CISA does not believe that the cybercriminal group has acted in coordination with the Russian government, The New York Times reported, citing an unnamed CISA official.

Easterly also said on Thursday that the breach has not had any "significant impacts" on federal agencies and that the hackers have been "largely opportunistic," according to media reports.