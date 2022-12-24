UrduPoint.com

Alleged Russian Spy At German Intel Agency Had Access To Secrets Stolen By Allies -Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Alleged Russian Spy at German Intel Agency Had Access to Secrets Stolen by Allies -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) A member of the German foreign intelligence agency BND who was arrested this week on suspicion of passing secrets to Russia had access to sensitive data collected by allies, media reported.

The Federal prosecutor's office said Carsten L. was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday for allegedly sharing classified information with a Russian intelligence agency in 2022.

He faces charges of high treason.

German magazine Focus cited intelligence sources in Berlin as saying that Carsten appeared to be a senior analyst with access to sensitive information harvested by allies around the world.

Secrets potentially leaked to Russia may have included data obtained by the US National Security Agency and the UK Government Communications Headquarters during their extensive wiretap operations, the publication reported.

Related Topics

World Russia German Berlin United Kingdom Brunei Dollar May Media Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

49 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

49 minutes ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

1 hour ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

2 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.