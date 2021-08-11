Alleged spying by Briton for Russia 'unacceptable': Germany

Germany slammed alleged spying for Russia by a UK national working at the British embassy in Berlin as "unacceptable" after prosecutors on Wednesday announced his arrest

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany slammed alleged spying for Russia by a UK national working at the British embassy in Berlin as "unacceptable" after prosecutors on Wednesday announced his arrest.

German foreign ministry spokesman Christofer Burger told reporters Berlin was taking the case "very seriously", adding that "espionage by a close alliance partner on German soil is unacceptable. That is why we will be following the Federal prosecutor's investigation very closely."