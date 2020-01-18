Alleged Turkish Hackers Briefly Disrupt Greek Government Websites - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) Several Greek government websites were hacked into by a Turkish cyber group, calling itself Anka Neferler, for less than two hours, the iefimerida.gr news portal reported on Friday.

A number of webpages, including those of the country's National Intelligence Service, the foreign ministry, the parliament, the finance ministry as well as the Athens Exchange, went down for approximately an hour and a half, according to the media outlet.

The cyberattack was allegedly carried out by a group of Turkish hackers in response to Greece's political stance against Turkey, Anka Neferler wrote on Facebook.

The relationship between Athens and Ankara soured as the two NATO allies could not resolve the issue of dividing maritime zones and defining the boundaries of exclusive economic zones, as well as over a pact that Turkey signed with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya.

Earlier in the day, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis said he would block any Libya solution that the EU would endorse at the upcoming Berlin conference unless Turkey's deal with the GNA was scrapped. The agreement splits up resources-rich Mediterranean areas between the two without considering rival claims from Greece and Cyprus.