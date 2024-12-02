Allen does it all in Bills' snowy NFL win over 49ers

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had fun in the snow as his team produced an offensive avalanche to blow away the San Francisco 49ers 35-10 in the NFL on Sunday.

Allen achieved the unique feat of throwing, catching and rushing for a touchdown in the same game -- according to NFL.com he became the first quarterback to score in all three ways in a league game.

The play of the game came in the third quarter when Allen threw a short pass to Amari Cooper, who threw it back to him and Allen caught the ball before rushing into the end zone to make it 28-3.

"I threw a bad ball. I was worried it was going to get tipped up in the air and picked, so I was just kind of chasing it," said Allen.

"I made eye contact with Coop. He's a vet. Saw me, I put my hands out, he tossed it to me, and I had to make a play," he said, before noting the fantasy football points significance of him being credited a touchdown pass and catch on the same play.

Earlier, James Cook had scored an equally spectacular but more orthodox touchdown when he rushed 65 yards over the snow-covered field mid-way through the second to make it 14-3.

Allen followed up that score with a 7-yard pass to Mack Hollins, finished off the rout by rushing in himself for an 8-yard score as the impressive Bills moved to 10-2 and clinched the AFC East division crown and a playoff berth.

Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson continued his renaissance, throwing for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Steelers won 44-38 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson, a Super Bowl winner with Seattle in 2014, was released by Denver last year and signed on a one-year veteran minimum deal with the Steelers.

Wilson's 25-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth at the end of the third quarter was a reminder of his enduring quality, scrambling out of the pocket and finding his receiver with a fine pass on the run.

That score gave the Steelers a 34-24 lead heading into the fourth, and a 21-yard fumble recovery returned by Payton Wilson put them in firm control.

Although Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw two touchdowns in the final quarter, either side of a 30-yard Chris Boswell field goal for the Steelers, Pittsburgh held on for a crucial win against their divisional rivals.

The Steelers lead the AFC North on 9-3 with the Baltimore Ravens second on 8-5.

Sam Darnold threw a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes as the Minnesota Vikings fought back to beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-22 for their fifth straight win.

The Vikings sit on 10-2 for the season but are in second place in the highly competitive NFC North, which is led by 11-1 Detroit with Green Bay on 9-3.

The Vikings trailed 22-16 with 1:13 left when Darnold found Aaron Jones to his right and the running back dashed into the end zone for a 5-yard score.

It was the first time that the Vikings had been ahead in the game, in which Darnold threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns.

- Barkley's burst -

The Philadelphia Eagles broke out of a tight encounter with the Baltimore Ravens to record their 10th win of the season when star running back Saquon Barkley burst for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to put his team 21-12 up mid-way through the fourth quarter.

A 35-yard Jake Elliott field goal extended the lead to 12 points and although Lamar Jackson found Isaiah Likely with an 11-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds it was too late for a Ravens comeback as the Eagles won 24-19.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker's woes were evident again as he missed two field goals and an extra point.

Barkley, enjoying an outstanding year after being traded by the New York Giants, put up 107 yards on 23 carries.

Geno Smith returned to haunt the New York Jets as he led the Seahawks to a 26-21 victory, clinched by Zach Charbonnet's 8-yard rushing score in the fourth.

Former Jet Smith threw for 206 yards and a touchdown while opposite number Aaron Rodgers threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels threw three touchdowns and ran in another as the Washington Commanders crushed the Tennessee Titans 42-19.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) handed Atlanta their third straight loss with a 17-13 win with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing four interceptions.