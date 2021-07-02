Allergic People Less Likely to Catch COVID-19 - Director of Immunology Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) People with allergies are less likely to catch COVID-19, there is no consensus among scientists on an explanation of this phenomenon, Director of the FMBA Institute of Immunology Musa Haitov told Sputnik.

5 years have passed since the start of the pandemic; from the very beginning, we have been receiving information that patients with allergies are less likely to be infected with the coronavirus disease," Haitov said.

He added that there were various explanations of this phenomenon but all of them need proof.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 182.56 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.95 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.