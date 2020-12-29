UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Allergic Reaction To Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Reported In Greece

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

Allergic Reaction to Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Reported in Greece

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) One case of an allergic reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been reported in Greece, Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistokleous said at a Health Ministry briefing.

Mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Greece on Sunday.

Pfizer's vaccine is used for vaccinations - the only one approved by the EU authorities.

"As of 4:00 pm today, 471 people were vaccinated in five hospitals in Athens. A case of mild allergic reaction was reported, which was successfully dealt with," Themistokleous said, adding that he intended to provide journalists with detailed information.

Related Topics

Athens Greece Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

3 hours ago

Greece to Begin Early Repayment of $4.4Bln in IMF ..

3 hours ago

Russia admits to world's third-worst coronavirus d ..

4 hours ago

Nord Stream 2 Company Completes Pipe-Laying Work i ..

3 hours ago

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid ..

3 hours ago

Free medical camp held

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.