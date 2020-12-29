Allergic Reaction to Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Reported in Greece

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) One case of an allergic reaction to the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been reported in Greece, Primary Health Care Secretary General Marios Themistokleous said at a Health Ministry briefing.

Mass vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Greece on Sunday.

Pfizer's vaccine is used for vaccinations - the only one approved by the EU authorities.

"As of 4:00 pm today, 471 people were vaccinated in five hospitals in Athens. A case of mild allergic reaction was reported, which was successfully dealt with," Themistokleous said, adding that he intended to provide journalists with detailed information.