Alliance Led By Erdogan's Party Wins Majority In Turkish Parliament - Reports

Published May 15, 2023

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The People's Alliance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has secured the majority of seats in the parliament, the state-run TRT Haber broadcaster reported on Monday, citing preliminary results as all ballots in Turkey processed.

The ruling AKP party obtained more than 35% of the vote, securing 266 seats in the parliament, together with its allied parties ” more than 320 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

The opposition Nation Alliance, consisting of six parties, has obtained more than 35%.

More than 1.3 million ballots were invalidated.

