Alliance of Patriots of Georgia to Rally Against Anti-Russian Rhetoric on Sunday in Batumi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party on Sunday will hold a rally in the western Georgian city of Batumi to demand the abandoning of belligerent rhetoric toward Russia.

Around 13,000-15,000 people are expected to attend the rally, according to the party.

Except abandoning anti-Russian rhetoric by the country's government, participants of the rally will demand restoring Russian-Georgian relations to the pre-crisis level, as well as a commitment to Georgia's non-participation in any military blocs.

The rally will be held in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Georgia's capital city of Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature.