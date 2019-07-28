UrduPoint.com
Alliance Of Patriots Of Georgia To Rally Against Anti-Russian Rhetoric On Sunday In Batumi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia party on Sunday will hold a rally in the western Georgian city of Batumi to demand the abandoning of belligerent rhetoric toward Russia.

Around 13,000-15,000 people are expected to attend the rally, according to the party.

Except abandoning anti-Russian rhetoric by the country's government, participants of the rally will demand restoring Russian-Georgian relations to the pre-crisis level, as well as a commitment to Georgia's non-participation in any military blocs.

The rally will be held in the wake of violent protests that erupted in Georgia's capital city of Tbilisi on June 20 after a Russian lawmaker took the speaker's seat to address an international parliamentary forum on Orthodoxy in Georgia's legislature.

