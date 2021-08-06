Allianz admits failings after US opens fund probe

German insurance giant Allianz admitted on Friday to failings at an asset management subsidiary after US authorities opened an investigation that could pummel future earnings

The company had experienced "a terrible week" since the probe was announced on Sunday, according to Allianz CEO Oliver Baete.

Allianz has been the subject of a number of civil suits brought by American investment funds angered by big losses suffered through structured investment funds known as Alpha, housed in US subsidiary Allianz Global Investors, one of the largest asset managers globally.

Allianz repeated Friday that it was cooperating with the American markets watchdog the Securities and Exchange Commission, which launched a regulatory investigation in 2020.

The situation took a turn for the worse when the American Department of Justice (DoJ) opened a criminal inquiry on Sunday.

Baete conceded that "not everything went right with the management of the funds" but stressed this was "independent of the question of whether the product is good or bad" in terms or performance.

Allianz said on Monday that the DoJ probe could have a possible "significant impact" on future results.

Earlier on Friday, Allianz announced a net profit for the group of 2.2 billion Euros ($2.6 billion) between April and June, 46 percent up on the same period last year.

The company's operating profit (Ebit), a measure closely watched by investors, was up 29 percent and is set to "touch the upper end" of the bracket of between 11 and 13 billion euros set for the year, Allianz said.

The projection takes into account a 400 million euro loss, after reinsurance and including reinstatement premiums, estimated after the devastating floods which hit western Germany last month.

In contrast, Allianz said that the impact of the pandemic had been "not significant" as economies began to open up again in the spring following a drop in cases.