Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operating Over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) At the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was mentioned, but the alliance believes that NATO planes and troops should not be in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"No-fly zone it was mentioned at the same time allies agreed that we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops on Ukrainian territory," he said.

"We have made it clear that we are not going to move into Ukraine neither on the ground nor in the Ukrainian airspace, and of course the only way to implement a no fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into the Ukrainian airspace and then impose this no fly zone by shooting down Russian planes.

Our assessment is that we understand the desperation but we believe that if we do that we end up with something that it could end in a full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries causing much more human suffering," Stoltenberg explained.