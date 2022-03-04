UrduPoint.com

Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operating Over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2022 | 08:39 PM

Allies Agreed NATO Should Not Have Planes Operating Over Ukraine - Stoltenberg

At the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was mentioned, but the alliance believes that NATO planes and troops should not be in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) At the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, the issue of a no-fly zone over Ukraine was mentioned, but the alliance believes that NATO planes and troops should not be in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

"No-fly zone it was mentioned at the same time allies agreed that we should not have NATO planes operating over Ukrainian airspace or NATO troops on Ukrainian territory," he said.

"We have made it clear that we are not going to move into Ukraine neither on the ground nor in the Ukrainian airspace, and of course the only way to implement a no fly zone is to send NATO fighter planes into the Ukrainian airspace and then impose this no fly zone by shooting down Russian planes.

Our assessment is that we understand the desperation but we believe that if we do that we end up with something that it could end in a full-fledged war in Europe involving many more countries causing much more human suffering," Stoltenberg explained.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Same Alliance

Recent Stories

Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for P ..

Swedish Woman Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Permitting Underage Son to Figh ..

29 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most pa ..

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in most parts of country

30 seconds ago
 All available resources being utilized to make 'Ma ..

All available resources being utilized to make 'Mah-e-Shajar Kari' campaign a su ..

31 seconds ago
 Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban ..

Beijing Winter Paralympics open after athlete ban controversy

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs for early completion of pro ..

Prime Minister directs for early completion of projects in Sindh

35 seconds ago
 Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

Buzdar phones KPK CM for condolence

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>