Allies Urge Kiev Not To Attack Russia From Inside During Prigozhin's Mutiny - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) A number of countries at the level of foreign ministers, deputies and through ambassadors warned Ukraine not to attack Russia from inside during an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a Western official.

"The message was don't rock the boat here ... It's an internal Russian matter ... Ukrainians were being cautioned by allies to not to provoke the situation. Make hay of opportunities on Ukrainian territory but don't get drawn into internal matters or strike at offensive military assets inside of Russia," the official was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.

The calls were driven by the fear that otherwise, Ukraine and the West would be seen as helping Prigozhin and threatening Russian sovereignty, the report said.

On Friday, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of allegedly striking at the group's camps, after which the Wagner troops seized the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations, while the Russian Federal Security Service opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for organizing an armed mutiny in the country.

On Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko announced that he had been in negotiations with Prigozhin throughout the day, as agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As a result of the talks, the Wagner Group chief accepted Lukashenko's proposal that his troops stop their movement in Russia and take steps to de-escalate the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin. On Tuesday, the Russian Federal Security Service said that the case on the armed mutiny had been dismissed.

