Allies Urge Trump to Delay Announcement of 2024 Presidential Election Bid - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to postpone the announcement of his participation in the 2024 presidential election due to disappointing midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

The Republican Party was expected to win a majority in both houses in Tuesday's elections, in an outcome dubbed a "red tsunami" in US media. Trump was expected to then top this with a "very big announcement", namely, that he would run for a second term. As of Thursday morning, the Republicans appear set to win the House majority by a much slimmer margin than expected, while control of the Senate remains up for grabs, as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Some longtime allies of the former president are now encouraging him to move the announcement of his bid beyond the initial date of November 15 after hopes of a triumphant win for his party failed to materialize, the report said.

A source was cited as saying that Trump is currently polling advisers for their opinions and is yet to make a final decision.

Trump was expected to announce his bid for the 2024 US presidential election during a rally in Ohio on Monday, but that did not happen, despite numerous media reports about it.