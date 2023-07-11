Allies Will Adopt New NATO Force Model, Agree to Increase Military Spending - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO member states will adopt a new force model at the Vilnius summit, as well as agree to increase their military spending, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Among other things, allies will adopt a new NATO force model, which will increase readiness capacity.

Allies will agree to increase defense spending and adopt a new defense investment pledge," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.

More NATO member states are allocating above 2% of their GDP to military spending today or are on a path to get there, the official said, adding that the allies "agree that 2% should be a floor, not a ceiling."