Open Menu

Allies Will Adopt New NATO Force Model, Agree To Increase Military Spending - Sullivan

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Allies Will Adopt New NATO Force Model, Agree to Increase Military Spending - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO member states will adopt a new force model at the Vilnius summit, as well as agree to increase their military spending, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"Among other things, allies will adopt a new NATO force model, which will increase readiness capacity.

Allies will agree to increase defense spending and adopt a new defense investment pledge," Sullivan said at a briefing in Vilnius ahead of the NATO summit.

More NATO member states are allocating above 2% of their GDP to military spending today or are on a path to get there, the official said, adding that the allies "agree that 2% should be a floor, not a ceiling."

Related Topics

NATO White House Vilnius

Recent Stories

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

33 minutes ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

43 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

11 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

12 hours ago
PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

12 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

12 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

12 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

12 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World