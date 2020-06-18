UrduPoint.com
Allocations For Russian Doctors Engaged In COVID-19 Response To Exceed $72Mln - Mishustin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Allocations for Russian Doctors Engaged in COVID-19 Response to Exceed $72Mln - Mishustin

The total volume of allocations for employees of Russia's federal medical institutions engaged in COVID-19 response will exceed 5 billion rubles ($72 million), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The total volume of allocations for employees of Russia's Federal medical institutions engaged in COVID-19 response will exceed 5 billion rubles ($72 million), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

The Russian government is allocating additional funds to medical staffers working with COVID-19 patients, the prime minister recalled at a cabinet session.

"In mid-April, the government allocated a subsidy worth over 3.9 billion rubles for presidential payments for employees of federal medical organizations. Today, we will additionally allocate over 1 billion rubles. So, the total volume of the subsidy will exceed 5.022 billion rubles," Mishustin told the cabinet.

