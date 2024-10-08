Open Menu

Almarai, Algharbia Farms Sign MoU To Localize Egg Powder Production

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 06:29 PM

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) said that Almarai, a Saudi multinational dairy company, and Algharbia Farms for poultry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to produce egg powder locally

The agreement aims to leverage local production and manufacturing capabilities to meet the demand for diverse products in the Kingdom.

MEWA’s Undersecretary Eng. Ahmed Al-Ayada attended the signing ceremony.

The MoU seeks to provide high-quality, value-added products to the local market, contributing to food security. It focuses on employing modern technologies, innovation, and strategic investments, to establish and develop a manufacturing unit that produces egg powder.

This initiative aligns with MEWA efforts to foster collaboration with the private sector as part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which is bound to lead to a thriving economy through economic diversification, support for local content, and an attractive environment for domestic and foreign investments.

Egg powder offers several advantages over liquid and fresh eggs, including a longer shelf life that allows storage at room temperature for several months. This reduces cost and the need for frequent restocking and minimizes spoilage risks. It also saves storage space and refrigeration resources and decreases spoilage waste, making it an economically viable choice for large-scale food operations.

