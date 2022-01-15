UrduPoint.com

Almaty Airport Reinforces Security As Flights Resume After Protests - Interior Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resume After Protests - Interior Ministry

The transport police of Almaty International Airport have reinforced measures to maintain public security as flights resumed after the suspension caused by mass protests, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The transport police of Almaty International Airport have reinforced measures to maintain public security as flights resumed after the suspension caused by mass protests, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday.

The Almaty airport was briefly captured by militants on January 5. It was later used as the airport of arrival for Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers and evacuation of Russian citizens during the unrest. It resumed normal operations on Thursday.

"The passenger traffic of Almaty international airport increased due to resumed flights. Transport police officers reinforced measures to maintain public order. Special attention is being paid to crime prevention and citizen security," Talgat Talipov, the head of the Almaty airport police, was quoted as saying in an Interior Ministry press release.

At present, only departing passengers are allowed to enter the airport terminal. Checks have been reinforced for all foreign nationals and stateless persons, the ministry said.

Protests began in southwestern Kazakhstan and spread across the country in the early days of January. In Almaty, the largest Kazakh city and economic hub, protests escalated into riots and looting. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reshuffled the government and asked the CSTO to help battle "bandits and terrorists."

The CSTO mission was announced as being complete and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday.

Related Topics

Militants Riots Police Interior Ministry Russia Traffic Almaty Kazakhstan Hub January All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death o ..

Punjab University Vice Chancellor condoles death of mother of Dr Noshina

6 minutes ago
 Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in ..

Gazprom, Russia Not to Blame for Energy Crisis in Europe - Novak

6 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to ..

Pentagon Says US Has Information Russia Working to Create Pretext for Ukraine In ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - ..

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Ukraine, Syria by Phone - President's Office

6 minutes ago
 National Security Policy to be implemented in true ..

National Security Policy to be implemented in true perspective: Dr Moeed Yusuf

33 minutes ago
 1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 1 ..

1 in 10 COVID patients could be infectious after 10 days

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.