Almaty Airport Reinforces Security as Flights Resume After Protests - Interior Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The transport police of Almaty International Airport have reinforced measures to maintain public security as flights resumed after the suspension caused by mass protests, the Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Friday.

The Almaty airport was briefly captured by militants on January 5. It was later used as the airport of arrival for Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeepers and evacuation of Russian citizens during the unrest. It resumed normal operations on Thursday.

"The passenger traffic of Almaty international airport increased due to resumed flights. Transport police officers reinforced measures to maintain public order. Special attention is being paid to crime prevention and citizen security," Talgat Talipov, the head of the Almaty airport police, was quoted as saying in an Interior Ministry press release.

At present, only departing passengers are allowed to enter the airport terminal. Checks have been reinforced for all foreign nationals and stateless persons, the ministry said.

Protests began in southwestern Kazakhstan and spread across the country in the early days of January. In Almaty, the largest Kazakh city and economic hub, protests escalated into riots and looting. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reshuffled the government and asked the CSTO to help battle "bandits and terrorists."

The CSTO mission was announced as being complete and peacekeepers began to withdraw on Thursday.