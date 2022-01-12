The Almaty International Airport will remain closed until the end of the state of emergency on January 19, the mayor's office said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Almaty International Airport will remain closed until the end of the state of emergency on January 19, the mayor's office said on Wednesday.

