UrduPoint.com

Almaty Airport To Remain Closed Until End Of State Of Emergency - Mayor's Office

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 01:19 PM

Almaty Airport to Remain Closed Until End of State of Emergency - Mayor's Office

The Almaty International Airport will remain closed until the end of the state of emergency on January 19, the mayor's office said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Almaty International Airport will remain closed until the end of the state of emergency on January 19, the mayor's office said on Wednesday.

"The airport will be closed until the end of the state of emergency," a spokesperson of the mayor's office told reporters.

Related Topics

Almaty January Airport

Recent Stories

Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of La ..

Swiss Company Glencore Completes Acquisition of Largest Coal Mine in Latin Ameri ..

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 4,388 more COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host first-ever Asia Open Int'l Taekwo ..

Pakistan to host first-ever Asia Open Int'l Taekwondo C'ship

2 minutes ago
 Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Kill ..

Polish Soldier Who Fled to Belarus Reports on Killing of More Than 240 Migrants ..

9 minutes ago
 China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

China's Hainan records surging duty-free shopping

9 minutes ago
 Australia sees daily COVID-19 deaths hit 15-month ..

Australia sees daily COVID-19 deaths hit 15-month high

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.