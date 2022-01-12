Almaty Airport to Reopen on Thursday - Kazakh Civil Aviation Authority

The Almaty International Airport will resume operations on January 13, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Almaty International Airport will resume operations on January 13, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the mayor's office said that the airport will remain closed until the end of the state of emergency on January 19.

"From January 13, 2022, Almaty International Airport will resume operations," the committee said in a statement.