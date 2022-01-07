UrduPoint.com

Almaty Airport To Resume Operations At 09:00 P.m. On Friday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:15 PM

Almaty Airport to Resume Operations at 09:00 p.m. on Friday - Reports

Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport will not operate until 09:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) on Friday, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport will not operate until 09:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) on Friday, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported.

The broadcaster has earlier reported that the airport operations would be suspended until the afternoon.

Protesters seized the airport on Wednesday, and the same day, security forces conducted a successful counter-terrorist operation in the airport. Two of Kazakhstan's military were reportedly killed in the operation.

Mass protests against a hike in gas prices broke out across the Central Asian country in the first days of January, leading to clashes between anti-government demonstrators and police in the capital of Almaty. A state of emergency has been declared.

