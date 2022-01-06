Almaty Airport to Work on Demand From January 5 20:58 to January 6 21:00 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The international airport in Kazakhstan's biggest city of Almaty will be working only on demand from January 5 20:58 local time (14:58 GMT) to January 6 21:00 local time (15:00 GMT), the news agency KazTAG reported citing sources.

On Wednesday evening, protesters seized the Almaty airport forcing it to suspend the work.