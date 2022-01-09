UrduPoint.com

Almaty Airport Waiting For Situation To Stabilize Before Reopening - Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - The Almaty International Airport is ready for reopening, but it will only resume operations once the security situation stabilizes, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development informs.

"The Almaty airport activity will resume after the stabilization of the situation in the city. In general, the air harbor is technically ready for opening," the ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Almaty airport's press service told Sputnik that the airport will remain closed until January 10.

Passenger flights to and from Almaty were suspended after the air hub was captured during the week of violent protests in Kazakhstan. A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Kazakh security forces had recaptured the airport and were overseeing it alongside Russia's contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping mission.

