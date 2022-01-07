UrduPoint.com

Almaty Attacked By Total Of 20,000 Militants, All Criminals To Be Held Accountable-Tokayev

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Almaty Attacked by Total of 20,000 Militants, All Criminals to Be Held Accountable-Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 7 (Sputnik) - Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says the city of Almaty alone was attacked by 20,000 militants and all those arrested in connection with the unrest in Kazakhstan will be held to the strictest responsibility.

"It is critically important to understand why the state missed the underground preparations for terrorist attacks by the militants' 'sleeper cells'. Almaty alone was attacked by 20 thousand militants," Tokayev said in a televised address to the nation on Friday.

The president emphasized that all those arrested during the unrest will be held accountable.

"I have created a special interdepartmental group that will search and detain criminals and terrorists. I promise our citizens that all these persons will be brought to the strictest criminal responsibility," Tokayev stressed.

He said that the counter-terrorism operation continues in Kazakhstan and that both local and foreign actors were involved in the riots.

"In addition to the militants, there were specialists trained in ideological sabotage, skillfully using disinformation or 'fakes' and capable of manipulating people's sentiments. It appears that a single command post was responsible for their training and leadership," Tokayev said.

