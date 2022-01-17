The Almaty Commandant's Office on Monday has offered citizens to voluntarily hand over illegally possessed weapons and ammunition

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The Almaty Commandant's Office on Monday has offered citizens to voluntarily hand over illegally possessed weapons and ammunition.

The Almaty police have said that over 1,300 weapons have been stolen from arms shops during the January riots.

"Citizens who keep illegal weapons are given the opportunity to voluntarily hand them over to the nearest police station," the office said in a statement, adding that people who hand over weapons and ammunition voluntarily are exempted from criminal liability.