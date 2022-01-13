Almaty International Airport Resumes Operation After Riots

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport started receiving both international and domestic flights from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday, the airport's press service said on the website.

"Almaty International airport resumes its work from January 13, 2022 from 00:00 ... Both domestic and international flights will be operated," the message read.

The biggest Russian air carrier Aeroflot said on Wednesday it will resume daily flights between Moscow and Almaty starting January 14.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan in early January following a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices.

The protests turned into violent clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency and invited Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to assist in bringing the situation under control. On January 5, protesters attacked the Almaty airport, but law enforcement officers managed to regain control over the airport the same day. Since the state of emergency was declared, the airport has been receiving only military aviation delivering CSTO peacekeepers to the republic and evacuating nationals of other countries.