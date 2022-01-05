Almaty Mayor Says Situation in Kazakh City Is Under Control

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Mayor of the Kazakh city of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev said the authorities took control of the situation in the city.

"Behind the attempts at destabilization and extremist actions are provocateurs from inside and outside. The law enforcement is taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, preserve security, peace and calm in Almaty," Sagintayev said in an address posted on the Telegram channel of the mayor's office.

"Now the situation in the city has been taken under the control of the authorities," according to the statement.

He called the imposition of a state of emergency in Almaty an important decision to restore law and order, ensure public safety, and protect the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that mass protests that started in Almaty Tuesday evening nearly stopped; the main squares of the city were empty, and explosions of stun grenades could still be heard, but their intensity decreased.