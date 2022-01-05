UrduPoint.com

Almaty Mayor Says Situation In Kazakh City Is Under Control

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Almaty Mayor Says Situation in Kazakh City Is Under Control

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Mayor of the Kazakh city of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev said the authorities took control of the situation in the city.

"Behind the attempts at destabilization and extremist actions are provocateurs from inside and outside. The law enforcement is taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation, preserve security, peace and calm in Almaty," Sagintayev said in an address posted on the Telegram channel of the mayor's office.

"Now the situation in the city has been taken under the control of the authorities," according to the statement.

He called the imposition of a state of emergency in Almaty an important decision to restore law and order, ensure public safety, and protect the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Earlier, a Sputnik correspondent reported that mass protests that started in Almaty Tuesday evening nearly stopped; the main squares of the city were empty, and explosions of stun grenades could still be heard, but their intensity decreased.

Related Topics

Law And Order Almaty January From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

8 hours ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

8 hours ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

8 hours ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

9 hours ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.