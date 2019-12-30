UrduPoint.com
Almaty Plane Crash Presumably Caused By Wingtip Vortex - Airline

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:54 PM

Almaty Plane Crash Presumably Caused by Wingtip Vortex - Airline

The recent crash of Bek Air's plane near Kazakhstan's Almaty could have been caused by the wingtip vortex of the Airbus that took off just a minute earlier, the head of the airline's flight department said on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The recent crash of Bek Air's plane near Kazakhstan's Almaty could have been caused by the wingtip vortex of the Airbus that took off just a minute earlier, the head of the airline's flight department said on Monday.

Kazakh Interior Minister Erlan Turghymbaev said earlier in the day that investigators were looking into three possible reasons of the crash: pilot mistake, technical malfunction and navigation services mistake.

"One of the presumptive reasons is .

.. wingtip vortex," Yerik Saparov said.

He added that just one minute prior to the Fokker 100's take-off, an Airbus took off from the same strip, which could have left wingtip vortex.

The Bek Air's Fokker 100 plane, heading to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people aboard, crashed on December 27 soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit an empty two-story building. Twelve people were killed in the crash.

