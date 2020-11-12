Almaz-Antey Refutes Dutch Prosecutors' Claims About Lack of Response on MH17 Case Requests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russian aerospace defense concern Almaz-Antey refuted on Thursday, in a statement to Sputnik, the Dutch prosecutor's office's claims that the company had not send a response to the request fro the appointment of experts in the case of the Malaysian Boeing MH17, which crashed in Ukraine in 2014.

"Almaz-Antey denies the statement of the Dutch prosecutor's office that the concern did not send a response as part of the investigation into the July 2014 crash of MH17. On September 4, an e-mail was sent to the investigating judge in the Netherlands in response to a request for legal assistance with information about the appointment of our investigation experts, and on September 21, a confirmation was received from the investigating judge about the receipt of our letter and the establishment of contacts," the company said.

Almaz-Antey stressed that both of these letters were at its disposal.

Earlier in Thursday's hearings on the Malaysian plane crash, Dutch prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks said the investigating judge had not yet appointed Almaz-Antey experts to further investigate the MH17 case, as the Russian side had not responded to his request.