Almost 1 Million Immigrants Gain US Citizenship, 3rd Highest On Record - Report

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 11:56 PM

In 2022, almost one million immigrant adults became US citizens via naturalization, the third-highest yearly tally recorded in American history, according to a US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report obtained by CBS News, the news network said Wednesday.

"In the 12-month period that ended Sept. 30, 967,400 adults swore the oath of allegiance at naturalization ceremonies across the country, the USCIS figures show," in a statement quoted by CBS News. "When taking into account cases of children who derived citizenship from their U.S.-citizen parents and other naturalization cases, a total of 1,023,200 immigrants became U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022."

The number of adult immigrants who became U.S. citizens is only exceeded by the 1996 and 2008 totals of 1,040,991 and 1,046,539 respectively, historical government statistics indicate.

The top five countries of birth of immigrants who became naturalized U.S. citizens in fiscal year 2022 were Mexico, India, the Philippines, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, according to the USCIS data.

The process to becoming a naturalized citizen includes living in the United States as permanent residents for three or five years, depending how the applicant secured legal residency. Foreign citizens who serve in the military can qualify for a special, fast-track naturalization process. Those seeking citizenship must prove they can read, write and speak English, and understand American history and the country's governmental system.

Unlike permanent residents, immigrants with US citizenship can vote in Federal elections, apply for American passports and sponsor family members to come to the US using an expedited process.

