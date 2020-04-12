Almost 100 New COVID19 Cases Confirmed in China, No New Fatalities - Health Commission

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) China has registered 99 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 97 of them imported, which is an increase from a day earlier, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The day before, there were 46 new coronavirus cases in mainland China (42 of them imported) and 3 new deaths from COVID-19.

On Sunday, China's Health Commission said that no new deaths from COVID-19 had been registered in the past 24 hours. Over 1,130 people are being treated for COVID-19 in mainland China, 139 of them are in grave condition, according to the health authorities.

China registered 63 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 12 of them imported, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

China now has over 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country is 3,339.