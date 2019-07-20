Almost 100 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza - Health Ministry

(@imziishan)

The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border has reached 97, the Palestinian Health Ministry told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border has reached 97, the Palestinian Health Ministry told Sputnik.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started a continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel. Albeit the protests significantly diminished in scope after the conflict parties, with the mediation of Egypt and the United Nations, managed to negotiate easing the Gaza Strip blockade in April, protests continue to take place weekly on Fridays.

"A total of 97 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli forces in the east of the Gaza Strip during the March of Return, 49 of them were injured by bullets," the statement said.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Since March 30, 2018, hundreds of Palestinians were killed and thousands were injured in clashes with the Israeli troops.