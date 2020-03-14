UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Almost 100 People Died From COVID-19 in Iran Over Last 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Almost 100 people died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Iran over the last 24 hours, which brings the death toll to 611, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Saturday, adding that the number of those infected with the virus has surpassed 12,700.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,365 cases of the infection were registered [in Iran], the total number of cases has reached 12,729. Over the past 24 hours, 97 patients died, the total death toll has risen to 611," the adviser wrote on Twitter.

Vahabzadeh added that a total of 4,339 people had recovered.

