BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least 96 people, including over 60 police officers, were injured in clashes during protests in the province of Jujuy in the north-west of Argentina, the province government said in a statement.

"The Health Ministry said that as a result of the (Tuesday's) developments in (the city of) San Salvador de Jujuy, teams of professionals from a number of departments and emergency services provided comprehensive assistance to 96 people, including 66 officers of the province police, who received various injuries, namely, cuts, eye injuries and, in one case, a broken nasal septum," the statement said.

A version of the provincial constitution reform, which would prohibit some forms of protest, such as road blockades and occupation of public buildings, was approved by Jujuy's parliament on Tuesday, sparking protests and clashes with the police.