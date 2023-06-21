UrduPoint.com

Almost 100 People Injured During Protests In Argentina's Jujuy Province - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Almost 100 People Injured During Protests in Argentina's Jujuy Province - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least 96 people, including over 60 police officers, were injured in clashes during protests in the province of Jujuy in the north-west of Argentina, the province government said in a statement.

"The Health Ministry said that as a result of the (Tuesday's) developments in (the city of) San Salvador de Jujuy, teams of professionals from a number of departments and emergency services provided comprehensive assistance to 96 people, including 66 officers of the province police, who received various injuries, namely, cuts, eye injuries and, in one case, a broken nasal septum," the statement said.

A version of the provincial constitution reform, which would prohibit some forms of protest, such as road blockades and occupation of public buildings, was approved by Jujuy's parliament on Tuesday, sparking protests and clashes with the police.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Parliament Road San Salvador De Jujuy Argentina From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharja ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Sabah Aboud Jasim as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s advisor

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler promotes Issa Abbas Hussein as Sharjah Archaeology&#039;s Director ..

43 minutes ago
 AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation ..

AUS and MEA-Comm collaborate to foster innovation and drive digital transformati ..

1 hour ago
 Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missi ..

Searchers detect undersea sounds in hunt for missing Titanic sub

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.