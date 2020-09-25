UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 100 Pilot Whales Freed From Tasmania Mass Stranding - Local Government

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Almost 100 Pilot Whales Freed From Tasmania Mass Stranding - Local Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Ninety-four pilot whales out of hundreds of marine mammals stranded off the west coast of the Australian island state of Tasmania have been saved in a special operation, Tasmania's government said on Friday in a press release.

On Tuesday, Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service launched an operation to save the mammals caught in a mass stranding. Out of nearly 500 animals, some 350 did not survive.

"Ninety-four long-finned pilot whales have been released outside the heads at Macquarie Harbour by marine conservation experts and trained volunteers following the mass stranding on Tasmania's west coast," the press release said, adding that the specialists hope to rescue another 12-20 whales that have the greatest chance of survival.

According to Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon, the rescue team was using new techniques, as it was dealing with unique circumstances given that it is the largest mass stranding ever recorded off the coast of Tasmania.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

Hindus protest outside Indian High Commission agai ..

9 minutes ago

Student of Excel School who inspires others in rec ..

26 minutes ago

OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones loaded with exci ..

28 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

1 hour ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

1 hour ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.