Almost 100 Pilot Whales Freed From Tasmania Mass Stranding - Local Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) Ninety-four pilot whales out of hundreds of marine mammals stranded off the west coast of the Australian island state of Tasmania have been saved in a special operation, Tasmania's government said on Friday in a press release.

On Tuesday, Tasmania's Parks and Wildlife Service launched an operation to save the mammals caught in a mass stranding. Out of nearly 500 animals, some 350 did not survive.

"Ninety-four long-finned pilot whales have been released outside the heads at Macquarie Harbour by marine conservation experts and trained volunteers following the mass stranding on Tasmania's west coast," the press release said, adding that the specialists hope to rescue another 12-20 whales that have the greatest chance of survival.

According to Marine Conservation Program wildlife biologist Kris Carlyon, the rescue team was using new techniques, as it was dealing with unique circumstances given that it is the largest mass stranding ever recorded off the coast of Tasmania.