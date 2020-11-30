Almost 100 Police Officers Injured During Saturday Protests in France - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The tally of French law enforcement officers injured as a result of Saturday nationwide protests against the new security legislation has been finalized at 98 people, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Sunday.

On Saturday, protests were held in over 70 cities across France, most actively in Paris, against the new draft law criminalizing the display of images of law enforcement officers. The rallies in Paris grew into unrest and clashes with police.

"Final assessment ” 98 wounded among the police and gendarmes. I express my full support for them. The perpetrators of this violence must be held accountable," Darmanin said on Twitter.

The minister's previous update on Saturday evening stated 37 law enforcement officers injured.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, around 130,000 people attended the protests on Saturday, while the protest leaders have claimed the number of people who took to the streets was much higher ” 500,000.

The controversial legislation was passed at the French parliament's lower house on Tuesday, immediately sparking a broad public decry, especially among journalists. The bill entails one year imprisonment and a fine of 45,000 Euros ($54,000) in punishment for the distribution of images of police officers and gendarmes that can potentially lead to their physical and psychological harm.