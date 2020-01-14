Almost 1,000 Civilians Leave Idlib De-escalation Zone on Monday - Rusian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A total of 983 civilians left terrorist-controlled territory in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib on Monday through two newly-established humanitarian corridors, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation reported.

Russia and Turkey previously agreed to introduce a ceasefire in the province, starting at 00:00 local time (22:00 GMT) on January 12. Three corridors through which civilians could leave Idlib de-escalated zone started to operate earlier in the day, namely Al-Hadher in the southern Aleppo province, Al-Dhuhur in the eastern Idlib and Hobait in Hama province.

All humanitarian corridors were established by the Syrian Armed Forces.

"In total, over the past day, 464 people and 26 vehicles left through the Al-Hadher checkpoint in Aleppo province, while 519 people and 33 vehicles left through the Hobait checkpoint in Hama Province," Borenkov said at a daily briefing.

The general added that no civilians left Idlib zone via Al-Dhuhur corridor.