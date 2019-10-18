Almost 1,000 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Almost 1,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 994 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign nations: 437 people, including 132 women and 223 children, have returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 557 people, including 167 women and 284 children, have returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, 25 internally displaced Syrians have returned to the places of their permanent residence over the same period, according to the center.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.8 hectares (6.9 acres) of land, destroying 27 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, the center added.