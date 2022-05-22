Almost 1,000 Ukrainian UAVs Destroyed Since February 24 - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) Almost 1,000 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been destroyed since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.

"In total, since the start of the special military operation, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 174 planes, 125 helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 408 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,622 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 3,077 units of special military vehicles," Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said.

Konashenkov noted that the Russian air forces overnight hit 26 personnel and military equipment hubs and destroyed three control centers and an ammunition storage facility, adding that Russian high-precision missiles hit another 13 personnel and military equipment hubs and destroyed four ammunition depots.

"As a result of the strikes, more than 210 nationalists were killed, 38 units of Ukrainian military equipment were disabled," the spokesman said.

Konashenkov added that Russian missile defense systems intercepted overnight two Ukrainian missiles launched from the Smerch heavy multiple rocket launchers.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.