UrduPoint.com

Almost 1,000 US Citizens Evacuated From Sudan Since Start Of Violence - State Department

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Almost 1,000 US Citizens Evacuated From Sudan Since Start of Violence - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The United States has evacuated nearly 1,000 US citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"In a multinational effort, the USG (US government), in concert with allies and partners, has facilitated the departure of nearly 1000 U.S. citizens from Sudan since the start of the violence," Miller said on Twitter on Sunday.

He said that a second US-organized convoy arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday.

"We are assisting U.S. citizens and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, where additional personnel are ready to assist with consular & emergency services," Miller said.

On Saturday, Miller said that a US convoy carrying US citizens and other foreigners had arrived in Port Sudan, with the State Department assisting people to depart the African country, with possible routes including onward travel to Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of US citizens have already left Sudan through these options provided by the US government, according to Miller.

Last weekend, US special forces evacuated under 100 US diplomatic personnel and their families from the US Embassy in Khartoum in an operation that lasted under an hour, according to Pentagon officials.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Last week on Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead World Twitter Pentagon Jeddah Died Port Sudan Khartoum United States Saudi Arabia Sudan April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

3 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

5 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.