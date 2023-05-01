Almost 1,000 US Citizens Evacuated From Sudan Since Start of Violence - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The United States has evacuated nearly 1,000 US citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"In a multinational effort, the USG (US government), in concert with allies and partners, has facilitated the departure of nearly 1000 U.S. citizens from Sudan since the start of the violence," Miller said on Twitter on Sunday.

He said that a second US-organized convoy arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday.

"We are assisting U.S. citizens and others who are eligible with onward travel to Jeddah, where additional personnel are ready to assist with consular & emergency services," Miller said.

On Saturday, Miller said that a US convoy carrying US citizens and other foreigners had arrived in Port Sudan, with the State Department assisting people to depart the African country, with possible routes including onward travel to Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of US citizens have already left Sudan through these options provided by the US government, according to Miller.

Last weekend, US special forces evacuated under 100 US diplomatic personnel and their families from the US Embassy in Khartoum in an operation that lasted under an hour, according to Pentagon officials.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. Last week on Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.