Almost 11,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 343 Fatalities Registered Worldwide Over Past Day - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) said it had registered 10,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 343 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 5,375.

The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 153,517. Number of confirmed cases outside China is 72,469.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. On Wednesday, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.