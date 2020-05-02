Almost 1,200 Russian Servicemen Have COVID-19 - Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 10:49 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Russian military is at 1,177, the Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During across-the-board testing in the Russian armed forces from March to May 2, we have detected 1,177 servicemen with positive test results," the ministry said in a statement.