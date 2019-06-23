Almost 12,000 Rally Across France for 32nd Weekend of Yellow Vest Protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Some 11,800 people rallied across France on Saturday for the 32nd weekend of yellow vest protests, the Interior Ministry said.

Organizers said over 25,500 took to the streets nationwide, according to BFM tv broadcaster. This is a big improvement on the 7,000 registered last week.

Around 1,110 people gathered in Paris to maintain pressure on the government, according to the Interior Ministry, versus 950 who rallied in the capital last Saturday.

Between 500 and 600 people protested in Marseille, the nation's second largest city, the French broadcaster said.

Police detained 15 protesters, some of whom wore black clothes and masks.

A man in his 40s was arrested in the town of Saint-Avold in northeastern France after ramming a barricade erected by yellow vest protesters. One demonstrator was injured.

Thirteen people were detained in a small commune of Charleville-Mezieres in northern France where protesters threw projectiles at the police during a rally that was not declared in advance.