Almost 1,300 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Nearly 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,294 people returned to Syria from the territory of foreign states: 385 people (including 115 women and 197 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 909 people (including 273 women and 464 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The bulletin also noted that two internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian actions, delivering 500 food sets to people of Daraya, Damascus province, and 17 wheelchairs to injured soldiers of the Syrian Armed Forces in Aleppo.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.