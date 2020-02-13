Almost 1.3Mln Refugees Out of Idlib De-Escalation Zone in Syria - Acting Governor

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Almost 1.3 million refugees have left the de-escalation zone in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Muhammad Fadi Sadun, the acting governor of the embattled province, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The number of refugees that left [the de-escalation zone] for the [Syrian] state exceeds one million," the acting governor said, adding that the number of those who were forced to leave Idlib and move toward Turkey is about 250,000 people.

While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories, Idlib remains a stronghold of insurgency, where over 10 militant groups operate, including the National Front for the Liberation of Syria and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified last week after the Turkish Defense Ministry said eight Turkish military personnel and a civilian died in a shelling by the Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province. Further developments around the province prompted a new wave of refugees seeking safe places in other parts of the country or neighboring states.