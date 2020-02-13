UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Almost 1.3Mln Refugees Out Of Idlib De-Escalation Zone In Syria - Acting Governor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 01:30 AM

Almost 1.3Mln Refugees Out of Idlib De-Escalation Zone in Syria - Acting Governor

HAMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Almost 1.3 million refugees have left the de-escalation zone in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Muhammad Fadi Sadun, the acting governor of the embattled province, told reporters on Wednesday.

"The number of refugees that left [the de-escalation zone] for the [Syrian] state exceeds one million," the acting governor said, adding that the number of those who were forced to leave Idlib and move toward Turkey is about 250,000 people.

While the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories, Idlib remains a stronghold of insurgency, where over 10 militant groups operate, including the National Front for the Liberation of Syria and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

Tensions in Idlib, one of four de-escalation zones in Syria, intensified last week after the Turkish Defense Ministry said eight Turkish military personnel and a civilian died in a shelling by the Syrian troops on Turkey's observation post in the province. Further developments around the province prompted a new wave of refugees seeking safe places in other parts of the country or neighboring states.

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor Syria Russia Turkey Died Idlib Post Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Theyab bin Mohamed opens second Abu Dhabi Family F ..

47 minutes ago

Int't Conference on Media, Conflict concludes

41 minutes ago

Catalan Minister Says No Medical Reasons to Cancel ..

41 minutes ago

400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of 1 ..

2 hours ago

Police raid controversial French writer Matzneff's ..

1 hour ago

We-Fi Regional Summit seeks to unleash the potenti ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.