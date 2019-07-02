Almost 1,400 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Almost 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Almost 1,400 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,399 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 381 people (121 women and 205 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 1,018 people (331 women and 562 children) from Jordan via the Nasib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have destroyed at least 38 explosive devices over the given period, the statement added.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

In June, Russian and Syrian military coordination staff said that about 1.8 million of Syrian refugees had already returned to their homes or places of temporary residence.