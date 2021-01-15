Almost 1,500 Coronavirus Mutations Detected in Russia - Watchdog

Almost 1,500 mutations of the coronavirus have been detected in Russia so far, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

"We see all the mutations ... As of now, we have found almost 1,500 mutations," Popova said at the Gaidar Forum.

Mutations are an absolutely natural process, the official assured, as "viruses live only this way."