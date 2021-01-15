UrduPoint.com
Almost 1,500 Coronavirus Mutations Detected In Russia - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 12:58 PM

Almost 1,500 mutations of the coronavirus have been detected in Russia so far, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Almost 1,500 mutations of the coronavirus have been detected in Russia so far, Anna Popova, the head of public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"We see all the mutations ... As of now, we have found almost 1,500 mutations," Popova said at the Gaidar Forum.

Mutations are an absolutely natural process, the official assured, as "viruses live only this way."

More Stories From World

