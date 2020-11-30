Almost 1,700 Refugees Returned to Karabakh From Armenia Over Past Day - Russian Military

Almost 1,700 refugees have returned to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia in the past 24 hours, and over 25,000 people in total have already returned to places of their former residence with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said on Monday

"With the assistance of Russian peacekeeping forces from the territory of Armenia, 1,699 people returned to Nagorno-Karabakh in the past 24 hours. In total, since November 14, 2020, more than 25,000 refugees have returned to the places of their former residence," Konashenkov said during a briefing.

Russian peacekeepers are helping to rebuild power lines, gas pipelines, communication lines and transformer substations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Over past day, three electrical towers, 1.2 kilometers of a gas pipeline, more than 1.5 meters of communication lines and two transformer substations were restored.

Over the weekend, medical specialists of the Russian Eastern Military District started to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh, to provide assistance to the local population.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.