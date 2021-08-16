Almost 18,000 Police Officers Patrolling Sydney Streets to Enforce Lockdown - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Almost 18,000 police officers and 800 soldiers are patrolling the streets of Sydney in Australia to enforce COVID-19 lockdown imposed in New South Wales state in June, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Almost 18,000 police officers and 800 soldiers are patrolling the streets of Sydney in Australia to enforce COVID-19 lockdown imposed in New South Wales state in June, the ABC broadcaster reported on Monday.

Over 500 infringements of health orders were registered over 24 hours. Despite lockdown, imposed in the state on June 26, the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, with 478 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian called the current statistics "alarming" and reiterated that once 80% of the population were vaccinated, the hospitalization and death rates would drop.

Berejiklian called on citizens to stay at home.

Meanwhile, the lockdown in Australia's capital city of Canberra, introduced last week, will be extended for 2 weeks, the broadcster said. On Monday, in Melbourne, where the lockdown is also in force, the curfew will be placed to restrict movements from 9 p. m. until 5 a. m. Some 70 Melbourne citizens were fined 350,000 Australian Dollars ($257,000) for throwing a party during the lockdown. The party could trigger the spread of infections, as two of the participants had COVID-19.

